World Mission Sunday slated for Oct. 20

Pope Francis has declared October as Extraordinary Missionary Month.

With the declaration, the pope is calling new attention to an ancient obligation of the church: to witness to the world the salvation of Christ.

Not all Catholics can be missionaries abroad. But Pope Francis has urged Catholics to support worldwide missionary efforts through a special collection for World Mission Sunday on Oct. 20.

Parishes throughout the archdiocese will be participating. The money will go to the Pontifical Society for the Propagation of the Faith, which supports overseas missions.

“This collection is an opportunity for Catholics in the archdiocese to participate in the missionary work of the Gospel,” said Deacon Omar Gutiérrez, archdiocesan director of the Pontifical Society for the Propagation of the Faith.

“World Mission Sunday funds benefit Catholic communities all over the world to continue to catechize, evangelize and educate everyone about the love of Jesus Christ.”

The 100th anniversary of an apostolic letter by Pope Benedict XV is the impetus for the special declaration for the month. “Maximum Illud,” which takes its Latin name from the first two words of the document, begins: “That momentous and holy charge,” found in Mark 16:15: “Go into the whole world and proclaim the Gospel to every creature.”

Pope Francis has renewed that call.

“Obeying this mandate of the Lord is not an option for the Church: in the words of the Second Vatican Council, it is her ‘essential task,’ for the Church is ‘missionary by nature,’” he wrote in a letter announcing the Extraordinary Missionary Month.

The pope has indicated four ways to live out that missionary mandate:

A personal encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist, Scripture and in personal and communal prayer.

Highlighting the witness of the saints, especially missionary martyrs and confessors of the faith.

Being formed in the spirit of “missio ad gentes,” Jesus’ call to go and make disciples of all nations.

Giving charitably toward the work of evangelization, especially in areas most in need.

The Pontifical Society for the Propagation of the Faith has been helping missionaries for generations. And the faithful of the archdiocese can help continue that work, Deacon Gutiérrez said.

“The Catholic Church in the United States benefited from the Pontifical Society for the Propagation of the Faith when it was first founded in the 19th century,” he said. “It is now our turn to help the rest of the world.”